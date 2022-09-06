Nicolas Cage And Joel Kinnaman Starring In Sympathy For The Devil

Having won praise for his soulful, dramatic work in Pig and applause for his self-referential performance in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, it appears Nic Cage is ready to veer back into pulpy action thriller territory. He and Joel Kinnaman are co-starring in a new movie called Sympathy For The Devil.

Director Yuval Adler is reuniting with Kinnaman after The Secrets We Keep for the new film, written by Luke Paradise. Sympathy For The Devil follows “The Driver” (Kinnaman) who finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man, “The Passenger” (Cage). As their white-knuckle ride progresses, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

It all sounds a lot like Collateral and a handful of other films to us, but could be a fun match-up. "This is a tour de force featuring two incredible actors," says producer Allan Ungar. "As an acclaimed filmmaker, Yuval has assembled the perfect cast and brought a unique and gritty vision to this film that will be sure to capture audiences."