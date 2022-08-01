Nick Offerman Joins Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two

Hot on the heels of the revelation that Holt McCallany had joined the cast of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two comes some slightly more official sourcing for a pair of interesting casting choices: writer/director Christopher McQuarrie took to Twitter to announce that Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer are both part of the ensemble.

And yes, before anyone asks, the eighth Mission movie is indeed still shooting, and putting Tom Cruise through his usual action set piece paces.

The sprawling cast also includes Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, plus many, many more (and the list keeps growing).

As reported by The Wrap, McQ and Offerman also stopped by the Light The Fuse podcast to talk about the latter's experiences on set for an episode due to arrive on Wednesday (You can hear a preview here).

"Nick is quite literally drinking from the firehose, getting his first full bore Mission: Impossible seeing-how-the-sausage-is-made," McQuarrie says.

"It’s really fun and fascinating. There’s a handful of very high calibre actors that I’m getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible,” Offerman adds. “Getting to watch them deal with the fire hose technique is fascinating, because everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience. And watching McQ and Tom do their thing, you can’t really describe it to people. You have to be there. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an incredible mural and we’re all the paints."