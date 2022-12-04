New Teaser Poster For John Wick: Chapter 4

With Brazil's Comic-Con happening across the last few days, we've had plenty of releases as upcoming movies and shows tease their wares. The latest to offer up something is John Wick: Chapter 4, with a new poster online that implies time is running out for Keanu Reeves' clash-happy hitman…

The fourth movie, directed once again by Chad Stahelski and scripted by Shay Hatten promises — as per the most recent trailer – everything you'd hope for from a Wick outing, including Reeves' character utilising whatever is around him to off his enemies (and this time, he fights someone played by martial arts legend Donnie Yen).

As for an official synopsis? "John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes." Yep, sounds about right.

John Wick Chapter 4 will be in cinemas on 24 March. One person who will be popping up is franchise veteran Lance Riddick, who plays Charon, the concierge at the assassin-centric hotel The Continental.