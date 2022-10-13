New Poster For The Little Mermaid Has Halle Bailey’s Ariel Pondering The World Above

This year's D23 event brought our first proper look at Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey playing Ariel. Now the poster for the movie is online, featuring a wistful Ariel looking to the world above. She really wants to be part of that world.

The youngest of King Triton’s (Javier Bardem) daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

This new take on The Little Mermaid will be in cinemas from 26 May next year.

