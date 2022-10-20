Netflix Takes The Rights To Adam Sandler’s Next Safdie Brothers Film

The new movie is being kept quiet right now — no details have emerged, though Deadline's sources say the plan is to shoot next year, pending the Safdie brothers finishing the script to their satisfaction. And despite the plot not being revealed, the same sources have pointed to the film potentially focused on the world of high-end card collecting. We predict tension. Lots of tension.

And Netflix certainly feels like a home on two fronts – it carried Uncut Gems outside the US, and Sandler has an ongoing relationship, providing mostly comedies such as Murder Mystery (and its upcoming sequel, already hailed by our Chris as his most anticipated of 2023).

No word yet on when this one might arrive, but we'd put good money on the streaming service figuring out a theatrical release for awards consideration if it likes what it sees.

