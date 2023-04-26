Neill Blomkamp Directing Joel Kinnaman In Alien Abduction Thriller They Found Us

He might not have achieved his aim of directing an Alien movie, but Neill Blomkamp is not done threatening people with extraterrestrials. In this case, Joel Kinnaman will be dealing with pesky space-folk in new alien abduction thriller They Found Us.

Written by Jeremy Slater, the film will follow a father (Kinnaman) and his daughter Kaylee as they undertake a camping trip in the Utah wilderness to heal their broken relationship.

After being attacked by a hostile extraterrestrial life form, their lives – not just their relationship – wind up at stake, as they fight with a humanoid beast to stop their abduction to an unknown and terrifying alien world.