Monica Bellucci To Join Beetlejuice Sequel

With production now finally underway in the UK, the casting announcements for the long-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel are coming thick and fast. Following on from word that Justin Theroux has scored a mystery role, the latest addition is Monica Bellucci.

Details on the sequel are scarce — but we do know that Tim Burton is once again directing and Michael Keaton is returning as Betelgeuse (yes, that's how it's spelled), with Winona Ryder back as Lydia Deetz and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega joining the cast as Lydia's daughter. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who co-created Wednesday, wrote the most recent script.

But with the news on Bellucci does come a few other pieces of info, including the fact that she's likely playing Keaton's character's wife and that Catherine O'Hara is also returning from the original cast to play Ryder's stepmother.