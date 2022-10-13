MinaLima’s Iconic Harry Potter Graphic Designs Collected In New Art Book – Exclusive Images

Much of the magic of the Harry Potter movies has been in the way the Wizarding World looks on screen – and right from the very beginning, much of that visual sorcery came from the design wizards at MinaLima. The graphic design agency was created by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, whose work spanned the entire Potter saga and the Fantastic Beasts films too – in which time the duo and their team devised all kinds of iconic elements from Hogwarts and beyond. The Marauder’s Map, school textbooks, issues of ‘The Quibbler’, Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes products – you name it, MinaLima’s fingerprints are on it. They even created an exclusive subscriber cover for Empire’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald issue back in 2018.

Now MinaLima’s greatest works for the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films are being collected in a new art book titled The Magic Of MinaLima: Celebrating The Graphic Design Studio Behind The Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts Films – a beautiful hardback packed with their stunning designs and the stories behind them. It won’t hit shelves until 20 October, but Empire can exclusively present an early peek at some of the pages.

First up, here’s the Lestrange family tree tapestry seen in 12 Grimmauld Place in Order Of The Phoenix.

Next, from The Goblet Of Fire, are designs from the Quidditch World Cup – team logos, tickets, posters and more.

From this year’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, take a closer look at the Dumbledore family crest.

And various iterations of that all-important magizoologist tome, ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ – from Harry’s schoolbook edition, to the lavish first edition.

For any fans of the look and feel of the Wizarding World, The Magic Of MinaLima is a must – and when in London, it’s well worth stepping into House Of MinaLima on Wardour Street in Soho to see some of their gorgeous designs in person (and purchase a few treats in the shop too). Mischief managed!