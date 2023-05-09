Melissa Barrera, Nicholas Hoult And Lana Condor On For Reality Dating Thriller The One

While US reality dating staple The Bachelor remains powerful, its cultural impact has been somewhat diluted by the tide of even more intense romantic entanglement series including Love Island and Love Is Blind. Still, from the sounds of it, new film The One will be drawn from the roses-n-rancour reality series. And now Melissa Barrera, Nicholas Hoult and Lana Condor will be looking for love in the story.

The film follows Taylor (Barrera), who’s made a last-ditch effort to find love by becoming a contestant on a reality dating show. Now down to just herself and two other women competing to win the heart of Mason (Hoult), Taylor begins to feel the artifice of the show fade, and the game becomes terrifyingly real. Amidst the opulent beachfront setting, fairy-tale dates, and ever-flowing champagne, pursuit turns into obsession and rivalry turns into treachery as reality itself blurs.

Writer-director team Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley are gearing this one up, with Riley Keough among the producers alongside Hoult.

"We’ve been dreaming up this project for years, and are thrilled to now bring it to life with our actual dream team," said Armento and Bradley. "Nick, Melissa, Riley, and Lana are some of the most exciting talents around, and their passion for this film – shared by our incredible producing partners – has us even more eager to make this nightmare a reality.”