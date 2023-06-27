Meet Malicious, Murderous Mechanicals In The New Five Nights At Freddy’s Trailer

Though it has been in development since at least 2015, the adaptation of classic horror video game Five Nights At Freddy's would seem to be arriving at an opportune time with the recent successes of Mario and Sonic's own movies. And with team Blumhouse producing, we can expect the scare factor to be solid. See the latest trailer…
With Emma Tammi directing from a script she wrote with game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback, the movie finds Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, a troubled security guard who begins working at the all-but abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.
While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through…
Five Nights At Freddy's will be in UK cinemas on 27 October.