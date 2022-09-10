Marvel’s Thunderbolts Line-Up Confirmed At D23

A few weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced that the movie that would wrap up Phase 5 of the MCU would be Thunderbolts, a brand new superhero team-up that would see some of the more, shall we say, antagonistic characters from the Marvel universe being brought together, somewhat Suicide Squad- style. Since then, there’s been speculation about which characters would make up the Thunderbolts line-up – and now, after the Marvel Studios presentation at D23 today, we know.

Speaking at the D23 Expo in Anaheim earlier today, Feige announced that the Thunderbolts cast would include Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as the mysterious Val, who has shown up in several Marvel films and TV shows recently; Sebastian Stan will return as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier; Florence Pugh as sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, Yelena Belova; David Harbour as Red Guardian, another Black Widow relation; Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent John Walker, last seen showing why he doesn’t deserve to carry Captain America’s shield in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen returns as Ant-Man And The Wasp wrong’un Ghost; and Olga Kurylenko will reprise her role as Taskmaster. As Stan said at today’s presentation, “They look like a good, troubled bunch.” Agreed.