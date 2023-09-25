London Film Festival Screen Talks 2023 To Include Martin Scorsese And Greta Gerwig

You already know that this year's BFI London Film Festival will be crammed full of film premieres and other exciting events/screenings. And the festival has just announced that its Screen Talks series will feature the likes of Martin Scorsese and Greta Gerwig, among others.

The 67th incarnation of the festival has Screen Talks as usual, in which audiences have the chance to hear first-hand from acclaimed UK and global filmmaking talents.

This year, along with Scorsese (interviewed by Edgar Wright) and Gerwig, there will be Q&As with The Assistant's Kitty Green (who has The Royal Hotel in competition this year), The Farewell's Lulu Wang, All Of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh and Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell, who is back with Saltburn (read more about that one here).