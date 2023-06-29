Liam Neeson Drives Into Danger In The Retribution Trailer

What happens if you throw Speed, Saw and the sort of pulse-affecting thriller that has become Liam Neeson's stock in trade these last few years into a blender? The resulting concoction is called Retribution, and the first trailer is online…

When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.

With Nimrod Antal directing a script by Christopher Salmanpour, the film also stars Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz.