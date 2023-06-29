Liam Neeson Drives Into Danger In The Retribution Trailer

What happens if you throw Speed, Saw and the sort of pulse-affecting thriller that has become Liam Neeson's stock in trade these last few years into a blender? The resulting concoction is called Retribution, and the first trailer is online…
When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.
With Nimrod Antal directing a script by Christopher Salmanpour, the film also stars Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz.
Driving into Stateside cinemas on 25 August, it'll be available in the UK via Sky Cinema this autumn.