LEGO Avengers Tower Set Unveiled – With Kevin Feige Minifigure

Sorry for the overshare, but we’re bricking ourselves. With excitement, obviously. Because, not only do we love a good Marvel movie, but we also love a good LEGO set too, especially when it recreates an iconic part of a movie-world. After the recent unveiling of the Dune set, and that incredible Rivendell set, now comes perhaps the ultimate Marvel set – a massive (and we mean massive) version of Avengers Tower, packed with nerdy details and assembling a huge swathe of mini figures. Take a look.

JARVIS, can you arrange for our overdraft to be extended, please? The new set is the tallest skyscraper LEGO has ever made, nearly one metre tall (it comes in at 90cm) and comprising 5201 pieces. That includes not just the Avengers Tower, but a buildable Leviathan (you know, the big Chitauri spacecraft hovering over New York in The Avengers), a couple of Chitauri flyers, and a Quinjet to boot.

All that, and it includes 31 minifigures, with a roster spanning various MCU movies – and, most importantly of all, a Kevin Feige minifigure. Yes, the producer megamind behind the MCU gets his own place here – and of course he’s wearing his trademark baseball hat. And… is that a shawarma pitta in his hand? Other figures included are Iron Man, Captain America, The Falcon, Hulk, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Vision, Ultron (of Age Of fame), Hawkeye, Loki, Nick Fury, Wong and more.