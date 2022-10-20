LaKeith Stanfield And Omar Sy Starring In Jeymes Samuel’s The Book Of Clarence

Looking to build on the success of his Western revenge thriller The Harder They Fall, writer/director/producer/composer Jeymes Samuel is finding the cast – and the producing partner – he needs for his follow-up, The Book Of Clarence. LaKeith Stanfield (a Harder They Fall veteran) and Omar Sy are on board to star.

Nothing to do with the angel from It's A Wonderful Life (though it does have Biblical elements) or Christian Slater's character in True Romance (though there may well be violence), The Book Of Clarence is being kept largely under wraps, other than the knowledge that Stanfield will be playing Clarence.

Here's how Samuel described it to Deadline when asked what he wanted to make after his Western epic. "You remember those biblical epics, whether they were about the Bible or just taking place around it, from The Ten Commandments to The Greatest Story Ever Told, Samson and Delilah and Ben-Hur, which runs alongside all that stuff in the Bible?" he said. "As will be The Book Of Clarence, a full fun-filled extravaganza. It’s written and ready to go, and set in 29 AD."

Legendary has been quick to acquire rights to produce the movie, so now we'll wait and see what Samuel has in store next…

