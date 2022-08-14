Kung Fu Panda 4 To Arrive In 2024

Never ones to let a sleeping franchise lie (especially one that has so far grossed $1.8 billion across three movies), Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced a fourth outing for the Kung Fu Panda series.

The 2008 original found Jack Black as Po, who becomes an unlikely martial arts hero as teams up with a group of fellow creature warriors and has to defend his home. Since then, he's been on a variety of missions and the concept has also spawned toys, books, video games and two TV series, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness on US network Nickelodeon) and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, the latter of which boasts Black voicing Po and James Hong returning as his adoptive dad, Mr. Ping.