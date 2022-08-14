Kung Fu Panda 4 To Arrive In 2024

Never ones to let a sleeping franchise lie (especially one that has so far grossed $1.8 billion across three movies), Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced a fourth outing for the Kung Fu Panda series.
The 2008 original found Jack Black as Po, who becomes an unlikely martial arts hero as teams up with a group of fellow creature warriors and has to defend his home. Since then, he's been on a variety of missions and the concept has also spawned toys, books, video games and two TV series, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness on US network Nickelodeon) and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, the latter of which boasts Black voicing Po and James Hong returning as his adoptive dad, Mr. Ping.
Zero details were revealed about the new movie, including who will be making this one, but given that Universal is planting a flag on an 8 March, 2024 release date, you've got to figure that work has already begun on the film.