Kristen Bell, Allison Janney And Ben Platt Are Problematic Guests In The Trailer For The People We Hate At The Wedding

Weddings can be stressful affairs at the best of times, and some marriage ceremonies are afflicted by guests that no one wants around. In the case of new Prime Video comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding, they're played by Kristen Bell, Allison Janney and Ben Platt. Take a look at the trailer…

The People We Hate At The Wedding finds dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as–more or less–adults, and learn to love each other like they once did.

Suffice to say… it does not quite go to plan.

With Claire Scanlon in the director's chair and Bob's Burgers/Deadpool 3 writing duo Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux adapting Grant Ginder's novel, The People We Hate At The Wedding will be on Prime Video on 18 November.

