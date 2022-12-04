  1. Home
Keke Palmer Starring In FBI Action Comedy Moxie

Keke Palmer
by James White |
Posted

Having enjoyed success as one of the best things in Nope this year, Keke Palmer is attached to a new action comedy called Moxie.

The film, which hit Hollywood as a package deal with Palmer in the lead and Heather Quinn on script duty, has ben snapped up by Amazon.

Moxie follows a foul-mouthed stripper who pisses off the FBI in a big way when she somehow becomes the best candidate for their fancy new agent program - which puts us in mind of Sandra Bullock's 2000 comedy Miss Congeniality, and its 2005 sequel.

And new on board the movie is Bert – AKA Amber Templemore-Finlayson, who co-directed Troop Zero and several episodes of Hawkeye and will call the shots here. The Marvel connection also continues with Quinn, who wrote on Hawkeye and co-wrote Werewolf By Night.

