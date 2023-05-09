Justin Theroux Joins Beetlejuice 2

After years spent hanging around the rumoursphere, the Beetlejuice sequel is finally, actually happening with Tim Burton back as director and Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder both returning. Joining them just as the cameras start to roll? Justin Theroux.

Details on the sequel are scarce — but we do know that Keaton is once again playing Betelgeuse (yes, that's how it's spelled), with Ryder back as Lydia Deetz and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega joining the cast as Lydia's daughter. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who co-created Wedneasday wrote the most recent script.