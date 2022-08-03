Joker Sequel Scores A 2024 Release Date

On the heels of its decision to dump Batgirl, Warner Bros. is looking to assure fans that it still has future plans for DC movies. The studio has announced that Joker 2, called, at least on co-writer/directed Todd Phillips' posted script cover, Joker: Folie à deux will hit cinemas in autumn 2024.

The new movie is still largely a mystery, though there are hints it could have a strong musical element and Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to co-star with Joaquin Phoenix.