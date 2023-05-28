John Wick 5 In Early Development

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake said. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina [ starring Ana de Armas ] is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including John Wick 5 and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic – will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."