John Wick 5 In Early Development

While John Wick shepherds Chad Stahelski (director/producer) and Keanu Reeves (star/producer) have said they always like to take their time between installments — not to mention that John Wick: Chapter 4 ended (spoiler alert) in seemingly final fashion, Lionsgate is looking to the future.
Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake assured investors in a recent financial call that the company was all-in on more Wick.
"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake said. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina [starring Ana de Armas] is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including John Wick 5 and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic – will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."
Tick tock, Mr. Wick… We'll see if Reeves and Stahelski really do return for more, but you know a studio isn't going to let go of a successful franchise.