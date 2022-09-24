John Boyega’s Investigating A Conspiracy In The They Cloned Tyrone Teaser

No matter what we thought we were expecting from John Boyega's new caper They Cloned Tyrone, we're not sure we expected Jamie Foxx and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris singing into guns as they prepare to break into a lab. Yet that's just one of the odd images on show in the teaser for the movie. Check it out…
Here's the basic synopsis for the film: "a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Parris and Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper.
It's a retro blaxploitation thriller with outrageous costumes and equally OTT performances. And we can't wait.
Directed by Juel Taylor, the movie also features the likes of
J. Alphonse Nicholson, Robert Tinsley and Kiefer Sutherland, the film will be on Netflix next year.