John Boyega, Jamie Foxx And Teyonah Parris Discover Terrible Experiments In The They Cloned Tyrone Trailer

If you read our interviewwith They Cloned Tyrone director Juel Taylor in the Secret Invasion cover issue or watched the teaser that launched as part of Netflix's TUDUM event last year, you'll have some idea of the weirdness that the conspiracy comedy thriller is ready to unleash. Get more in the new trailer, which has been prepared for your eyeballs…

With its grainy film-stock look, retro-inspired costuming, and pulpy reference points, Tyrone promises a wild ride. And at the centre of it all is Boyega’s drug dealer Fontaine, Parris’ sex worker Yo-Yo and Foxx’s pimp Slick Charles, trying to get to the heart of a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top.