Shotgun Wedding: Jennifer Lopez And Josh Duhamel Face Pirates In The First Trailer

Action comedy film Shotgun Wedding has been through a few changes on its walk down the cine-aisle. Originally set with Ryan Reynolds to star (he still has a producer credit), it was then reconfigured for Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer. Obviously the latter didn't stick around, but was quickly replaced with Josh Duhamel. Find the trailer below…
Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet.
And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning – Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones… if they don’t kill each other first.
With Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore in the director's chair and a script from Mark Hammer, the cast also includes the reliable likes of Jennifer Coolidge (who steals scenes in the trailer), Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan and D’Arcy Carden.
The film hits Prime Video on 27 January.
