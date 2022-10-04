Shotgun Wedding: Jennifer Lopez And Josh Duhamel Face Pirates In The First Trailer

Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet.

And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning – Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones… if they don’t kill each other first.

The film hits Prime Video on 27 January.

