James Gunn Plotting Mysterious New DC Movie

As the Dwayne Johnson- starring Black Adam opens in cinemas this week (read our review), Warner Bros. will be hoping its DC arm can start to really find its way, even though it still lacks overall leadership. But in brighter news for the studio, James Gunn is looking to make at least one more movie for the DCEU (or whatever form it ends up taking).

As part of a sprawling piece in The Hollywood Reporter, word arrives that Gunn and producing partner Peter Safran are in talks with Warners about making a new DC movie (and possibly more). There are zero details as to which characters Gunn is targeting (a The Suicide Squad sequel seems unlikely, especially as the writer/director is already busy with a second season of spin-off Peacemaker and other Squad- based shows).

Also in the report is word of continuing development of a Man Of Steel sequel, with the studio hoping that Henry Cavill will indeed be back for another movie. Johnson is angling to have his character face off against Supes in a future movie.

And elsewhere on the Superman front, JJ Abrams, despite the scrapping of a few of his in-development projects with the studio, is still working with Ta-Nehisi Coates on making a version of Krypton's most famous son, as reported last year.

