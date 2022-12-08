James Gunn Comments On Reports Of DC Studios’ Future

On Wednesday,a story broke about recently hired DC Studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran turning down director Patty Jenkins' recent treatment for a third Wonder Woman movie and essentially putting her take on the character on ice. The story, from The Hollywood Reporter had a mixture of speculation on what it could mean for other roles, such as Henry Cavill as Superman. Gunn, who is known for being accessible to fans on social media, has now hit twitter to comment on the story.

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not," Gunn wrote. "Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we’re still just beginning.

"Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming. But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not."

The tweet continues — see the full comment below. But it's certainly a good example of a studio executive actually talking about his and Safran's point of view on the matter, and while he has to be more circumspect than usual, it's a hopeful sign of communication going forward.

Of course, reworking an entire cinematic universe is no easy task, and the pair has a big challenge ahead of them.