  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. News

James Cameron Congratulates Marvel Over Avengers Endgame Box Office Record

Avengers Endgame / Avatar / James Cameron
by Ben Travis |
Posted on
People:
James Cameron
Kevin Feige
Anthony Russo
Joe Russo

Over the weekend it became official: Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all time when it comes to worldwide box office receipts. For a decade, Avatar has held the top spot with a tally of $2.789 billion – but the Marvel epic just reached $2.79 billion, edging ahead of James Cameron’s dazzling sci-fi (without inflation being taken into account). As is the custom, a major box office de-throning is greeted with a baton-passing message – and Cameron has just shared a post to congratulate Marvel on their impressive new record.

Avengers Endgame / Avatar / James Cameron

The message depicts Iron Man surrounded by Pandoran woodsprites, with the Na’vi translation of Avatar’s signature phrase “I see you” (that’s “oel ngati kameie” in the native tongue). “I see you Marvel,” Cameron writes. “Congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on becoming the new box-office king.” It’s the second congratulatory message Cameron has sent to Marvel since Endgame’s release, previously praising them for toppling Titanic in the #2 spot.

Avengers Endgame / Titanic / James Cameron

“To Kevin [Feige] and everybody at Marvel,” he wrote. “An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took The Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

While it likely stings Cameron to concede both the #1 and #2 spot to Endgame, the filmmaker could well have the top spot back in his sights come December 2021, when Avatar 2 will finally hit the big screen. As much as some audiences are currently skeptical about returning to Pandora, the wisdom goes: never bet against James Cameron.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us