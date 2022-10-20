Nick Frost And Aneurin Barnard Join The Cast As Alice Lowe Starts Shooting Timestalker

Timestalker follows hapless heroine Agnes (Lowe) through time as she repeatedly falls for the wrong guy, dies a grim death, gets reincarnated a century later, before meeting him again and starting the cycle anew. It is one story told over many periods, all with the messy thrills and spills that come with daring to follow your heart. Or maybe your loins…

The cast recurs throughout each historical period depicted in the romantic comedy, as the film playfully travels in time. We'll watch Agnes pursue the love of her many lives through various moments in history and into the future: 1680s Western Scotland; 1790s Rural England; 1980s Manhattan; and an apocalyptic 22nd Century.

"This is such a magical project that has come together at the perfect time with the perfect cast and crew," says Lowe in a statement. "It's a time travelling journey we’re all on together and it feels extraordinary."

Lowe is cranking the cameras now in Wales, and the film should be out next year.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!