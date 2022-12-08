Jackie Chan Says Rush Hour 4 Is (Still) In The Works

A fourth Rush Hour movie is something that has occasionally pinged the news radar, for different reasons. In June of 2012, star Jackie Chan was saying he didn't think it would happen, only for producer Arthur Sarkissian to strike a more positive tone the following month. Now, a decade later, it's Chan who is saying that it's more likely.
Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival, he said, "We’re talking about part 4 right now,” adding that he'd be speaking to the director about the idea in the evening.
He didn't clarify who he meant, but though Brett Ratner directed all of the other movies, which saw Chan's Hong Kong cop paired with Chris Tucker's chatty LAPD officer. Ratner, however, has effectively been a pariah in Hollywood since he was the subject of multiple claims of sexual misconduct.
It sounds, then, like someone new could be calling the shots, but we'll wait and see whether it's another decade before there's real movement.