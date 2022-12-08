Jackie Chan Says Rush Hour 4 Is (Still) In The Works

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival, he said, "We’re talking about part 4 right now,” adding that he'd be speaking to the director about the idea in the evening.

He didn't clarify who he meant, but though Brett Ratner directed all of the other movies, which saw Chan's Hong Kong cop paired with Chris Tucker's chatty LAPD officer. Ratner, however, has effectively been a pariah in Hollywood since he was the subject of multiple claims of sexual misconduct.