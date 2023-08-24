JA Bayona’s Survival Thriller Society Of The Snow Shares Chilly First Trailer

Few filmmakers in recent memory have proven so adept at conjuring natural disasters on screen as JA Bayona – whether it’s the thrilling volcano explosion of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, or the truly terrifying tsunami of The Impossible. And now with his first post-Jurassic movie Society Of The Snow (he was heavily involved in Season 1 of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power in the meantime), Bayona is back – not only presenting his first Spanish-language film since The Orphanage, but presenting another bone-chilling disaster and its literal and emotional fallout. This one’s a true story, based on a 1972 plane crash in the Andes and the tale of what transpired with the survivors. Watch the teaser trailer:

Looks intense, right? Bayona’s film is based on Pablo Vierci’s book of the same name, documenting the events that transpired in the Andes, while Bayona has written the screenplay alongside Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques, and Nicolás Casariego. Plus, music on this one comes from the great Michael Giacchino. Here’s the official synopsis: “In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which had been chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they have to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.”