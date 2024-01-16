Inside Out 2 Adds June Squibb

While the first teaser for the sequel Pixar's Inside Out introduced a new emotion (Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke), you just knew that wouldn't be the end of the casting additions. Another voice recruit is bringing their tonsil talents to the film, with word that Nebraska's June Squibb is aboard. Inside Out 2.

Variety did not disclose who Squibb will be playing in the film, which follows what happens when Riley, whose head contains the emotions of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger Lewis Black, Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira, those latter two replacing Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling after salary disputes) becomes a teenager. Part of that involves a wrecking crew demolishing the control room in preparation for an influx of new hormones and feelings.

Squibb is an old hand with Pixar, having played roles in Toy Story 4 and Soul, alongside Disney titles such as Ralph Breaks The Internet.