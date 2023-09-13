How To Have Sex Teaser Takes Three British Teens On An Unforgettable Girls’ Holiday – Exclusive

We’ve had the pleasure of seeing some incredible feature debuts on the big screen over the past year or so, particularly from female directors – Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, Celine Song’s Past Lives, Raine Allen-Miller’s Rye Lane, and Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper, to name a few. That trend is set to continue with Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex, a Cannes award-winning drama following three teen girls as they go on their first major holiday abroad to Malia.

Mia McKenna-Bruce stars as Tara, who hops on a plane in search of sun, shots and her sexual awakening with friends Skye (Lara Peake) and Em (Enva Lewis). The trio make friends with hotel neighbours Badger (Shaun Thomas), Paddy (Samuel Bottomley) and Paige (Laura Ambler), and embark on an exploration of the Grecian nightlife, partying all night and figuring out their futures, friendships and feelings as they go. Watch the new teaser for the film exclusively here:

Prepare to be pulled back to the memories of raucous teen trips and hair-of-the-dog hangover cures. Here’s the official synopsis: “Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday, drinking, clubbing and hooking up in what should be the best summer of their lives. As they dance their way across the sun-drenched streets of Malia, they find themselves navigating the complexities of sex, consent and self-discovery. Captured with luminous visuals and a pitch-perfect soundtrack, Manning Walker’s directorial debut paints a painfully familiar portrait of young adulthood, and how first sexual experiences should – or shouldn’t – play out.”