Hit Man Trailer: Glen Powell Goes Undercover In Richard Linklater’s Romantic Thriller

His star already rapidly on the rise thanks to Top Gun: Maverick and the box office success of Anyone But You, Glen Powell is in the midst of A Moment. And a reunion with Everybody Wants Some!! writer/director Richard Linklater seems certain to cement his status. Check out the trailer for Hit Man, which has a teaser online.
In the film (which he also co-wrote inspired by an unbelievable true story), Powell plays Gary Johnson, a strait-laced professor who discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client (Adria Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.
With Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard and Evan Holtzman also in the cast, Hit Man enjoyed a positive reaction at last year's London Film Festival and screened in the Spotlight Premiere section at Sundance this week.
It'll be on Netflix on 7 June and is scheduled to hit Stateside cinemas before that (though there's no word on a UK big screen release yet).
And if that's not enough Powell for you, he's also just landed another interesting role, set to lead Huntington from Emily The Criminal writer-director John Patton Ford.
Inspired by 1949 Ealing Comedy Kind Hearts And Coronets, Deadline has heard that it's a "raucous revenge thriller" about Becket Redfellow (Powell), the heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves… Or what he thinks he deserves.
Beyond that, Powell will also be seen in disaster movie Twisters, due on 19 July.