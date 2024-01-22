Hit Man Trailer: Glen Powell Goes Undercover In Richard Linklater’s Romantic Thriller

His star already rapidly on the rise thanks to Top Gun: Maverick and the box office success of Anyone But You, Glen Powell is in the midst of A Moment. And a reunion with Everybody Wants Some!! writer/director Richard Linklater seems certain to cement his status. Check out the trailer for Hit Man, which has a teaser online.

In the film (which he also co-wrote inspired by an unbelievable true story), Powell plays Gary Johnson, a strait-laced professor who discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client (Adria Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.

With Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard and Evan Holtzman also in the cast, Hit Man enjoyed a positive reaction at last year's London Film Festival and screened in the Spotlight Premiere section at Sundance this week.

It'll be on Netflix on 7 June and is scheduled to hit Stateside cinemas before that (though there's no word on a UK big screen release yet).

And if that's not enough Powell for you, he's also just landed another interesting role, set to lead Huntington from Emily The Criminal writer-director John Patton Ford.

Inspired by 1949 Ealing Comedy Kind Hearts And Coronets, Deadline has heard that it's a "raucous revenge thriller" about Becket Redfellow (Powell), the heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves… Or what he thinks he deserves.