Hellraiser: Pinhead Has New Victims In The Trailer For The Latest Movie

Legacy sequels continue to be a thing in the horror genre, with the likes of Halloween and Scream going the same name route. But Hellraiser promises to be something different, not a remake but a new story set in the same terrifying universe. We now have a trailer for the latest movie based on Clive Barker's novella…

Directed by The Night House's David Bruckner, this new film follows a young woman called Riley (Odessa A'zion), who is struggling with addiction and compulsive behavior, that comes in contact accidentally with the box and unfortunately begins to dabble with it.

That, of course, invites the attention of the sadistic cenobites, led by Pinhead (Jamie Clayton), who devise all sorts of tortures for anyone daring to solve their puzzle. And given that they don't differentiate between pain and pleasure, it doesn't go well for their victims.