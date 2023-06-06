Hayley Atwell’s Dead Reckoning Character Grace ‘Does Not Belong In A Mission: Impossible Movie’, Says Christopher McQuarrie – Exclusive Image

by Owen Williams |

A mainstay of the MCU as sometime Agent Peggy Carter, Hayley Atwell’s ass-kicking credentials are not in question. She’s whipped young soldiers into shape, punching the ones that question her authority, led her own spin-off show for two seasons, and she took on the mantle of Captain Carter in Multiverse Of Madness (albeit briefly, though she did rock that shield). Next month, we’ll see her expand her action-hero status as she moves into another blockbuster franchise, teaming up with Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. But who exactly is she playing?

As it turns out, even Mission mastermind Christopher McQuarrie wasn’t sure of the answer to that one, for quite a while. “Hayley’s character didn’t have a name for a long, long time,” the director tells Empire, in our world-exclusive new Ahsoka issue. “She has her own objective, and she more or less becomes ensnared in this movie. What you have here is a character who absolutely does not belong in a Mission: Impossible movie, and she’s doing everything she can to get out of it.”