Harrison Ford Joining The MCU As The New Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross

A story that has been floating around the rumoursphere for a little while is creeping closer to reality (translation: the trade sites across the pond are picking it up) – Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, to play the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

The character, as originated on screen by William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk has shown up a few times since then, most notably in Captain America: Civil War and last year's Black Widow, which was partly set around the same time.

He's the gruff military man-turned-US Secretary of State who has no love for powered people and wants to see their activities restricted.

Ford takes over the role from Hurt, who died earlier this year. And he'll make his debut as the character in Captain America: New World Order, the first film with Anthony Mackie as Cap, headed our way on 3 May 2024. That's setting up his involvement in Thunderbolts, due out in July that year.

Though Deadline is slapping an exclusive tag on this one, the credit for actually breaking the story goes to the reporting duo who headline The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider And John Rocha.

This is a big get for the MCU, but then team Marvel has a history of adding big names to its roster.

Ford, of course, will reprise one of his two iconic roles for the fifth Indiana Jones film, out on 30 June next year.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!