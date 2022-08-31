Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Will Get Its World Premiere At London Film Festival 2022

It’s a good few weeks to be a fan of, er, small wooden puppet boys. 2022 is officially the year of Pinocchio, with Robert Zemeckis’ live-action(ish) Disney version dropping in just over a week’s time on Disney+ – and the long-awaited stop-motion adaptation from Guillermo del Toro coming to Netflix later this year. The Oscar-winning genre legend has cooked up a different spin on Carlo Collodi’s fable due to hit screens worldwide in December – but before then, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will receive its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

It’s one of a number of world premieres due to take place at this year’s festival, which runs in the capital from 5 – 16 October. The festival will begin with the premiere of Matilda The Musical, and elsewhere will feature the first screenings of Nora Twomey’s Cartoon Saloon movie My Father’s Dragon, Asif Kapadia’s latest film Creature, Neil Maskell’s directorial debut Klokkenluider, the Mark Rylance-starring Inland, and Dean Craig’s The Estate starring Anna Faris and Toni Collette. Check out the full list of the LFF’s newly-announced feature world premieres below:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Creature – Asif Kapadia

The Estate – Dean Craig

Becoming Plant – Grace Ndiritu

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby, Rebecca Hirsch Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry

If The Streets Were On Fire – Alice Russell

Inland – Fridjof Ryder

Klokkenluider – Neil Maskell

Name Me Lawand – Edward Lovelace

Pretty Red Dress – Dionne Edwards

She Is Love – Jamie Adams

Super Eagles ’96 – Yemi Bamiro

The Origin – Andrew Cumming

The Blue Rose Of Forgetfulness – Lewis Klahr

The Girl From Tomorrow – Marta Savina

The Blaze – Quentin Raynaud

Kanaval: A People’s History Of Haiti in Six Chapters – Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills

My Father’s Dragon – Nora Twomey

Xalé – Moussa Sene Absa

The Store – Ami-ro Sköld

SHTTL – Ady Walter