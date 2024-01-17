Freaky’s Christopher Landon On To Direct Werewolf Thriller Big Bad

He may have seen his dream job of directing the next Scream movie turn into a nightmare, but Christopher Landon is turning an unexpected gap in his schedule into a chance to jump into something else. He's now attached to make an adaptation of Chandler Baker's short story Big Bad.

Baker is aboard to adapt her own story, which grew out of horror anthology Creature Feature. It's being described as a thrilling new take on the established werewolf genre.

Here's the synopsis: The Strauss family is on knife’s edge. Sam is a resentful stay-at-home dad. Rachel feels the restlessness in her blood returning. Their children are getting out of hand. And a recent mudslide has forced the wolves out of the woods to look for food. As dusk falls and tensions rise, the family must come together to survive the night — from the threats outside and those within…

Lionsgate is splashing the cash to buy the package, which includes the rights, Landon as director and Baker as writer. Given that it's not part of some giant franchise, the hope is that this will be more of a plain sailing experience for Landon this time.