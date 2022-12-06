First Look At Robert Pattinson In Bong Joon Ho’s Sci-Fi Thriller Mickey 17

Now that Parasite director Bong Joon Ho has been hard at work on his new sci-fi thriller, which we now know is titled Mickey 17, Warner Bros. has released a little tease of star Robert Pattinson in the title role. Take a look…

Adapted from Edward Ashton's book Mickey7 (published in February this year) the story follows Mickey (Pattinson) who is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim.

Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey 17 (as he'll be in the film) understands the terms of his deal… and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.