Everything Everywhere All At Once Passes $100 Million At The Global Box Office

Everything Everywhere All At Once continues to make headlines. And in this case, cash. The multiverse movie from the Daniels has now crossed the $100 million mark globally, making it the most successful movie of all time for indie studio A24.

Since it debuted in the States in March (the UK had to cool its heels until May to see it), Everything Everywhere All At Once has surpassed expectations, earning $68.9 million in the US and $31/1 million internationally (including $6.2 million in the UK, the biggest haul outside America).

And that's not all it has surpassed. It leapfrogged over both of A24's previous champs, Uncut Gems, which was the company's biggest North American title with $50 million and Hereditary, which held the global title with $79 million.

Given its relatively thrifty $25 million budget, this is a huge win for the movie, which stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.