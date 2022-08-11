Empire VIP Event: Rogue One & Andor Footage Screening, Plus Q&A With Diego Luna & Genevieve O’Reilly

Calling all Star Wars fans!

Andor, our next trip to the galaxy far, far away, is coming very soon. Set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the new series sees Diego Luna return as Cassian Andor, charting his role in the rising rebellion against the Empire’s cruel, oppressive regime. Created by Tony Gilroy, it promises to be a gritty, action-packed political thriller.

To get you fully prepared for Andor, the next Empire VIP Club event will be an exclusive screening of Rogue One – a rare chance to see it on the big screen – followed by some brand new, unreleased Andor footage, which you’ll be one of the first people in the world to see.

And that’s not all! The evening will then end with a Q&A with Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna, and co-star Genevieve O’Reilly, aka Mon Mothma!

This event will take place on the evening of Wednesday 24 August at a central London location, and is exclusively for Empire VIP Club members.

FAQs

Will there be physical tickets?

No, your name will be added to a guestlist on the night.

What time does the event start and end?

Please arrive at 6pm, and the event will end approximately 9:45pm.

Disabled access

If you have any access requirements, please email empirevip@bauermedia.co.uk and we will liaise with the venue regarding these for you.

Will there be a chance to ask for autographs?

No, there won't be any kind of red carpet at this event, or opportunity to ask for autographs.

Is there a dress code?