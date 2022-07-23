Empire Podcast Wins British Podcast Awards Best Live Podcast

Some bangly-bang-up news to relate in the midst of the Comic-Con infopocalypse… The Empire Podcast team has only gone and bloody won Best Live Podcast at the British Podcast Awards!

Yes, proof if proof be need be that giggling idiots really can accomplish something if they set their minds to it.

The main Empire Podteam of host/editor/joke inflictor Chris Hewitt plus Colleagues of Lethal Cunning Helen O'Hara and James Dyer picked up the award on Saturday in recognition of the Pod's epic 500th episode live pod. A warm congratulations to all who took part in that one, and a huge thanks to all the listeners who have supported us along the way, and to the audience who subjected themselves to the live pod's mammoth recording session.

Progress towards EGOT? Still very, very lacking. To hear more from the Pod, you can click this handy link… On to the next 500!