Empire Podcast Andor Preview Special Ft. Diego Luna And Tony Gilroy

Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, with the first three episodes (of its 12-episode first season) dropping on the service on Wednesday September 21st, but it's a very different beast than, say, The Mandalorian or The Book Of Boba Fett. Instead, Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna's return to the flawed but noble character who, in many ways, was the heart of 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the most ambitious new slab of Star Wars to date.

And in this preview podcast, Ben Travis talks to Luna and Gilroy, separately, about their ambitions for the character and for the show, and a host of other things. It's a preview podcast, not a spoiler special, so don't worry, you can listen to this and remain unspoiled for Andor, although we can't say the same for Rogue One. Oops. Enjoy!