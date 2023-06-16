Empire Podcast #569: Alice Lowe, Michael Keaton

Where do we get those wonderful guests? This week's Empire Podcast brings you the audio from our recent Empire VIP Club Q&A with the one, the only Michael Keaton, on the occasion of his return to the role of Batman in Andy Muschietti's The Flash. Hear Keaton talk to Alex Godfrey about why he signed on to play Batman for Tim Burton, coming up with that voice, and the fun he's having reteaming with Burton on Beetlejuice 2, and then sign up to the Empire VIP Club, why don't you, so you can experience events like this in person. Our other guest this week is the wonderful Alice Lowe, who talks to Mike Muncer about her Take That musical comedy, Greatest Days, and about what we can expect from her next film as a director, Timestalker.