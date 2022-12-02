Empire Podcast #543: Damian Lewis & Nick Murphy, Greta Gerwig, Frank Grillo

Blimey, folks, this week's episode of the Empire Podcast has more guests than Jamie Lee Curtis' home on Christmas Day. (Because she's married to Christopher Guest, you see, and presumably there would be a large number of extended family members invited around for a slap-up meal.) Helen O'Hara has a lovely chat with White Noise star Greta Gerwig about casting herself, her desire to make a musical, and more. Then Chris Hewitt has a lovely natter with action movie ace Frank Grillo, who's spreading his wings as the star of Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend.

And, in the studio this week, Chris and Helen are joined by the brilliant Damian Lewis and Nick Murphy, star and director respectively of the ITVX drama, A Spy Among Friends (take that, Pilot TV). Lewis and Murphy (no, they're not a RoboCop tribute act) occupy the third and fourth chairs with remarkable grace, fielding questions about spies, breakfasts and buttocks, while tackling this week's listener question, about the best time jumps in movies and TV.

Then, Chris and Helen are joined by Amon Warmann to discuss the week's movie news (including all those big trailers), review Violent Night and White Noise, and bang on about Cocaine Bear. Oh, and Amon has his mind blown by Frank Grillo. Enjoy.