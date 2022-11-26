Empire Podcast #542: Luca Guadagnino, Tim Minchin

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast sees Luca Guadagnino, director of Call Me By Your Name, talk about his new movie, the dark cannibal romance Bones And All, and to spare him the ignominy of Chris Hewitt bellowing that song at him, we asked John Nugent to Zoom with Guadagnino instead. The result is a fascinating and frank discussion about the director's creative process. Also being frank and fascinating about their creative process is Tim Minchin, the genius songwriter behind the tunes of this week's Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. He talks to Helen O'Hara about turning the hit stage musical into a movie, and about the sad failure of the quite wonderful Groundhog Day The Musical.
Then, in the podbooth, Chris Hewitt returns and, as well as Googling 'how to host a podcast', welcomes Helen, James Dyer and fourth chair newcomer, Kelechi Ehenulo for discussions of random encounters with Emma Thompson in a lift, the best sequels to not feature the main character from the previous movie, the week's movie news (such as it is; thanks a bunch, Thanksgiving!), and review Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said, Strange World, Matilda, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, and more. It's podcast time — gobble gobble!
