Empire Podcast #541: Paul Mescal, Will Ferrell & Octavia Spencer, Florence Pugh & Sebastian Lelio

The Empire Podcast has more hat-tricks than Mo Salah, and this week is no exception, as we welcome three batches of tremendous guests. First, Paul Mescal, star of the wonderful new drama Aftersun, goes it alone, as he tells Ella Kemp that he's not as serious as the movies and TV shows he makes, no, honest. Then, Chris Hewitt is the Host Of Christmas Present as he chats to Spirited stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer about the best swag they've ever got from a movie. And finally, Amon Warmann chats to Florence Pugh and Sebastian Lelio, star and director respectively of stunning new Netflix drama, The Wonder.

And as well as all of that, there's an actual podcast in there too as, with Chris stricken with lurgy, Helen O'Hara invites Amon and regular pod debutant, Sam Clements, into the virtual podbooth for a fun pod in which they discuss the fictional movie companies they'd buy and tank if they could; the week's movie news (up to Thursday night that is); and review Disenchanted, Aftersun, Confess, Fletch, Bardo, Spirited, and more in another jam-packed reviews section. Oh, and a special guest host drops in for a short while too. Enjoy! (And please accept our apologies for the delay in it going up…)