Empire Podcast #537: Pierce Brosnan, Emma Corrin & Michael Grandage

Who hasn't found themselves consumed with thoughts of Pierce Brosnan films after reading the instructions on a microwaveable ready meal? And rightly so, for the Irish superstar has made a number of memorable movies over the years, including some in which he played a memorable number. But now to the iconic likes of James Bond and Thomas Crown, we can add Doctor Fate, the character Brosnan plays in the new DCEU movie, Black Adam. And on this week's Empire Podcast, The Artist Formerly Known As Bronhom tells Amon Warmann all about that, about shooting The Thomas Crown Affair, and pays a heartfelt tribute to his former Bond comrade, the late Robbie Coltrane. Our other guests this week are Emma Corrin and Michael Grandage, star and director respectively of the love-triangle melodrama My Policeman, who tell Ella Kemp all about their experiences making that movie.