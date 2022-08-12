Empire Podcast #527: Jordan Peele, Ari Folman

This week's Empire Podcast sees Chris Hewitt have two fascinating natters with two very different directors: first, Jordan Peele talks about his mysterious third movie, Nope (which gets a big Yep from us), and anoints Chris as the new Oprah Winfrey (you'll have to listen for it to make some kind of sense), and then Ari Folman, the director of Waltz With Bashir and new animated movie Where Is Anne Frank, talks about the state of animation, why it took him eight years to make it, and Liverpool Football Club. Yes, fair warning to non-Reds, but this time it wasn't Chris' fault!