Empire Podcast #526: Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Brian Tyree Henry, Robert B. Weide

Next week sees the release of David Leitch's latest action movie, Bullet Train, which we're confidently told is not a sequel to The Railway Children Return. Instead, it stars Brad Pitt as an assassin on board a Japanese bullet train, who gets mixed up with a colourful cast of fellow hitpeople, not all of whom have his best interests at heart. Two of those are Tangerine and Lemon, two Cockney killers played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry, both of whom join Chris Hewitt this week for a fun dive into how they cultivated co-star chemistry, how Henry tackled a tricksy accent, and they each give us the scoop on each other's upcoming Spider-Man- adjacent projects.

Elsewhere, Chris is joined by old pod-chum Robert B. 'Bob' Weide, making his first appearance on the pod in a while to talk about his new documentary, Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time, how it took him 40 years to finish and became unexpectedly personal along the way, and about how he's probably the most famous director in the world, thanks to a little Curb Your Enthusiasm meme.

Then, in the podbooth, Chris is joined by Helen O'Hara and, making her pod-debut proper, Ella Kemp (sorry, Dame Emma Kemp), as they talk about the greatest movie scenes set in trees, discuss the week's movie news, and review Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, DC League Of Super-Pets, Fire Of Love, and Joyride. Oh, and they try not to mention the fact that this is now an AWARD-WINNING podcast. Well, they try not to mention it too much. Enjoy!

TIMESTAMPS! (Timings are approx.)

Intro/Listener Q -- 0:00.00 - 28:33.00

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry Interview -- 28:34.00 - 44:38.00

Movie News -- 44:39.00 - 01:07:07.00

Bob Weide Interview -- 01:07:08.00 - 01:30:49.191

Reviews/Outro -- 1:30:50.00 - end